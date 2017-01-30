Mahoning County Plat Book Available at OSU Extension

0 0 0 0

CANFIELD, Ohio – Updated Mahoning County plat books are available at the Ohio State University extension office in Canfield. The full-color book features township maps of the entire county, as well as a list of landowners.

The book is $25, plus tax. Proceeds will support the Mahoning County 4-H program.

Published by Farm and Home Publishers, the plat book uses information from county and township offices, the Ohio Department of Transportation and 911 to produce an accurate, highly detailed map of Mahoning County.

To purchase a copy, call 330 533 5538 or visit the Ohio State extension at 490 S. Broad St. in Canfield.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.