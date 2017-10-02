Marchionda, Companies Indicted on 192 Criminal Counts

0 0 23 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Dominic Marchionda, the developer whose projects have transformed the face of downtown and areas near Youngstown State University today was indicted on more than 100 counts related to alleged corrupt activity, theft, and money laundering.

The indictments were jointly released by Attorney General Mike DeWine, Auditor Dave Yost, and Mahoning County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Gains.

Marchionda, 58, of Poland, was indicted on 101 counts. His related businesses also were indicted. A woman answering the phone at the office of Marchionda’s company, NYO Property Group, which was raided in March, said the company had no comment.

The counts against Marchionda include aggravated theft, theft, receiving stolen property, attempted grant theft, tampering with records, telecommunications fraud, money laundering and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Marchionda developed the Flats at Wick, Erie Terminal Place and the Wick Tower, which collectively received more than $2.1 million in grants from the city’s water and wastewater funds and low- or no-interest float loans.

Specifically, Marchionda is accused of:

One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a felony of the first degree

Three counts of aggravated theft, felonies of the first degree

One count of aggravated theft, a felony of the second degree

65 counts of money laundering, felonies of the third degree

15 counts of tampering with records, felonies of the third degree

Eight counts of telecommunications fraud, felonies of the third degree

Two counts of receiving stolen property, felonies of the third degree

Two counts of receiving stolen property, felonies of the fourth degree

One count of receiving stolen property, a felony of the fifth degree

One count of falsification, a felony of the third degree

One count of attempted grand theft, a felony of the fourth degree

One count of attempted securing writing by deception, a felony of the fourth degree

One count of theft, a felony of the fifth degree

Rubino Construction Inc. of Youngstown, was indicted on the following 55 counts:

One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a felony of the first degree

One count of aggravated theft, a felony of the second degree

Two counts of receiving stolen property, felonies of the third degree

48 counts of money laundering, felonies of the third degree

Two counts of receiving stolen property, felonies of the fourth degree

One count of tampering with records, a felony of the third degree

U.S. Campus Suites LLC of Poland, was indicted on the following seven counts:

One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a felony of the first degree

One count of aggravated theft, a felony of the second degree

Three counts of money laundering, felonies of the third degree

Two counts of receiving stolen property, felonies of the fourth degree

Erie Terminal Place LLC of Poland, was indicted on the following five counts:

One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a felony of the first degree

One count of aggravated theft, a felony of the third degree

Three counts of tampering with records, felonies of the third degree

Wick Properties LLC of Poland, was indicted on the following 16 counts:

One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a felony of the first degree

One count of aggravated theft, a felony of the first degree

One count of aggravated theft, a felony of the fourth degree

Nine counts of tampering with records, felonies of the third degree

Four counts of money laundering, felonies of the third degree

Villas di Tuscany LLC of Poland, was indicted on the following 15 counts:

13 counts of money laundering, felonies of the third degree

Two counts of receiving stolen property, felonies of the fourth degree

“Allegations such as those contained in this indictment must be treated seriously and investigated thoroughly. This investigation and prosecution is a collaborative effort amongst several offices, and I want to thank the auditor of state and officials in Mahoning County for their efforts,” said DeWine in a statement.

“What our investigators found is deeply disturbing,” Auditor Dave Yost said. “Our team has worked this investigation for more than two years. They were tenacious and tireless in seeking justice, and there is more to come.”

“This was an extremely complicated investigation, one that required a great deal of patience, sophistication and teamwork,” he continued. “The collaboration with the attorney general’s office and Mahoning County officials was critical in reaching the point we are at today.”

A copy of the indictment is available on the Ohio Attorney General’s and Auditor’s websites.

This ongoing case is being investigated by the Ohio Auditor of State’s Public Integrity Assurance Team with the assistance of the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department. The attorney general’s office is serving as special assistant prosecutor with Mahoning County in this case.

An indictment is an allegation of criminal wrongdoing. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Editor’s Note: The headine of this story has been corrected since it was first posted and miscounted the total number of criminal counts. We apologize for the error.

Pictured at top: Agents conduct a raid at Dominic Marchionda’s Poland Township home in March.

