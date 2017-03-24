NEOMED Students Going to Top Hospitals for Residencies

0 0 0 0

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio – Students at Northeast Medical University found out last week where they would be going for their residencies and the list includes some of the nation’s best hospitals.

As part of the National Residency Matching Program, fourth-year medical students received acceptance letters last Friday. Among those coming to Rootstown were from the Mayo Clinic, the Cleveland Clinic, UPMC and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Of the 139 students in NEOMED’s class of 2017, 55% were matched with hospitals in Ohio.

“Our students represent the values and mission of NEOMED to care for the people and the communities of Ohio,” said Dr. Elisabeth H. Young, interim dean of the College of Medicine, in a release. “NEOMED graduates provide patient centered humanistic care. I know I am proud to be cared for by a NEOMED graduate and to have NEOMED graduates care for my family members.”

Of the students matched, 62 will train as primary care physicians, 15 as surgeons and the rest as specialists, such as anesthesiologists, dermatologists or as emergency doctors.

Nationally, more than 30,000 students took part in the National Residency Matching program with a 94% placement rate.

