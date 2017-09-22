New Car Sales Rise in August in Mahoning Valley

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Car sales in the Mahoning Valley continued to drive ahead last year’s figures in August, according to data from the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers’ Association.

Last month, 5,449 new and used cars were sold in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties, a 6.8% increase from August 2017. While used car sales were down slightly from last year — 2,233 a month ago compared to 2,243 in August 2016 — new car sales climbed 12.6% to 3,155.

Stadium GM Superstore, Salem, took the top spot on the new car sales chart with 223 sold last month, 75 more than a year ago. Second was Sweeney Chevrolet, Boardman, with 220, followed by Austintown’s Greenwood Chevrolet with 203, Sweeney Buick GMC with 161 and Columbiana Chevrolet Buick Cadillac with 149.

For used car sales, Greenwood Chevy again ranked No. 1 with 125 used cars delivered to customers, followed by Taylor Kia, Boardman, with 101 and Stadium GM with 95.

Among the 241 dealerships in 21 counties represented by the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers’ Association, the top three spots on the combined sales chart were held by Mahoning Valley dealerships Greenwood Chevy with 338, Stadium GM with 330 and Sweeney Chevrolet with 298.

