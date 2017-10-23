New Gas Power Plants to Generate $21B Investment

0 0 0 0

By Jackie Stewart

CANFIELD, Ohio — Independent Power Producers representing new natural gas plants in the works or recently constructed in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia submitted a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission recently that states the projects will total $21 billion in private sector investment and create 21,000 jobs, according to a report Monday in the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Energy In Depth has been tracking 11 natural gas power plant projects in Ohio, but there are at least 12 other major projects in various stages of development in Pennsylvania and three in West Virginia. Here’s a list of the major projects underway and where they are located.

As you can clearly see, the private investment in natural gas power plants underway in the Appalachian Basin is nothing short of remarkable — and it’s all because of Marcellus and Utica shale development.

Here’s a list of the projects, the counties and the status:

SOURCE: https://energyindepth.org/ohio/category/blog/

