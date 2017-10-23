Economic Development

New Gas Power Plants to Generate $21B Investment
October 23, 2017

By Jackie Stewart
CANFIELD, Ohio — Independent Power Producers representing new natural gas plants in the works or recently constructed in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia submitted a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission recently that states the projects will total $21 billion in private sector investment and create 21,000 jobs, according to a report Monday in the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Energy In Depth has been tracking 11 natural gas power plant projects in Ohio, but there are at least 12 other major projects in various stages of development in Pennsylvania and three in West Virginia. Here’s a list of the major projects underway and where they are located.

As you can clearly see, the private investment in natural gas power plants underway in the Appalachian Basin is nothing short of remarkable — and it’s all because of Marcellus and Utica shale development.

Here’s a list of the projects, the counties and the status:

Project County State Status
Carroll County Energy Carroll County OH Under construction
Columbiana County Energy Columbiana County OH Permitted by OPSB
Oregon Clean Energy Lucas County OH Completed
Oregon  Energy Lucas County OH Application filed
Pickaway Energy Center Pickaway County OH Announced
Middletown Energy Center Butler County OH Under construction
Lordstown Energy Center Trumbull County OH Under construction
Trumbull Energy Center Trumbull County OH Permitted by OPSB
Guernsey Power Station Guernsey County OH Permitted by OPSB
Harrison Power Project Harrison County OH Proposed
Hannibal Port Power Project Monroe County OH Proposed
Renovo Energy Center Clinton County PA Air quality permit submitted
Caithness Moxie Freedom Luzerne County PA Air quality permit approved
Lackawanna Energy Center Lackawanna County PA Under construction
Archbald Energy Partners Lackawanna County PA Air quality permit approved
Westmoreland Generating Station Westmoreland County PA Approved April 2015
Fairview Energy Center Cambria County PA Under construction
Robinson Power Co./Beech Hollow Energy Washington County PA Air quality permit approved
Hilltop Energy Center Greene County PA Air quality permit approved
Panda Liberty Bradford County PA Operational
Panda Patriot Lycoming County PA Operational
Birdsboro Power Plant Berks County PA Air permit approved
Hickory Run Lawrence County WV Under construction
Moundsville Power Marshall County WV Under construction
ESC Harrison County Power Plant Harrison County WV Awaiting approval
Brooke County Power Brooke County WV Awaiting approval

SOURCE: https://energyindepth.org/ohio/category/blog/

