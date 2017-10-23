New Gas Power Plants to Generate $21B Investment
By Jackie Stewart
CANFIELD, Ohio — Independent Power Producers representing new natural gas plants in the works or recently constructed in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia submitted a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission recently that states the projects will total $21 billion in private sector investment and create 21,000 jobs, according to a report Monday in the Cleveland Plain Dealer.
Energy In Depth has been tracking 11 natural gas power plant projects in Ohio, but there are at least 12 other major projects in various stages of development in Pennsylvania and three in West Virginia. Here’s a list of the major projects underway and where they are located.
As you can clearly see, the private investment in natural gas power plants underway in the Appalachian Basin is nothing short of remarkable — and it’s all because of Marcellus and Utica shale development.
Here’s a list of the projects, the counties and the status:
|Project
|County
|State
|Status
|Carroll County Energy
|Carroll County
|OH
|Under construction
|Columbiana County Energy
|Columbiana County
|OH
|Permitted by OPSB
|Oregon Clean Energy
|Lucas County
|OH
|Completed
|Oregon Energy
|Lucas County
|OH
|Application filed
|Pickaway Energy Center
|Pickaway County
|OH
|Announced
|Middletown Energy Center
|Butler County
|OH
|Under construction
|Lordstown Energy Center
|Trumbull County
|OH
|Under construction
|Trumbull Energy Center
|Trumbull County
|OH
|Permitted by OPSB
|Guernsey Power Station
|Guernsey County
|OH
|Permitted by OPSB
|Harrison Power Project
|Harrison County
|OH
|Proposed
|Hannibal Port Power Project
|Monroe County
|OH
|Proposed
|Renovo Energy Center
|Clinton County
|PA
|Air quality permit submitted
|Caithness Moxie Freedom
|Luzerne County
|PA
|Air quality permit approved
|Lackawanna Energy Center
|Lackawanna County
|PA
|Under construction
|Archbald Energy Partners
|Lackawanna County
|PA
|Air quality permit approved
|Westmoreland Generating Station
|Westmoreland County
|PA
|Approved April 2015
|Fairview Energy Center
|Cambria County
|PA
|Under construction
|Robinson Power Co./Beech Hollow Energy
|Washington County
|PA
|Air quality permit approved
|Hilltop Energy Center
|Greene County
|PA
|Air quality permit approved
|Panda Liberty
|Bradford County
|PA
|Operational
|Panda Patriot
|Lycoming County
|PA
|Operational
|Birdsboro Power Plant
|Berks County
|PA
|Air permit approved
|Hickory Run
|Lawrence County
|WV
|Under construction
|Moundsville Power
|Marshall County
|WV
|Under construction
|ESC Harrison County Power Plant
|Harrison County
|WV
|Awaiting approval
|Brooke County Power
|Brooke County
|WV
|Awaiting approval
SOURCE: https://energyindepth.org/ohio/category/blog/
Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.
Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.
CLICK HERE to subscribe to our print edition and sign up to our free daily headlines.