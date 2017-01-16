Nonprofit Summer Intern Program Accepting Applications

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Raymond John Wean Foundation has awarded $65,000 to the Center for Nonprofit Leadership at Youngstown State University to implement an internship program this summer.

The 2017 Nonprofit Leadership Summer Honors Internship Program will hire 10 YSU students to work with area nonprofits over the course of the 12-week internship. The students will be on a weekly rotation through each participating organization, going on site visits, tours and attending a development seminar.

“The Nonprofit Leadership Summer Honors Internship Program aims to provide meaningful, career-related experience, which in turn fosters and develops their leadership skills to serve as effective leaders in the public and nonprofit employment sectors upon graduation,” said Center for Nonprofit Leadership Director Laura Dewberry in a release.

Nonprofit and public sector organizations in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties interested in participating and having an intern can contact Dewberry at ljmccaskey@ysu.edu or 330 941 1870. Applications are due Feb. 3. Organizations participating will have to pay about 20% of the total cost of the internship.

Students will work full-time and earn a minimum of $12 per hour. The program begins May 15 and ends Aug. 14. Only YSU students with a GPA of 3.0 or higher, a declared major and are either seniors or graduate students by summer are eligible to apply. By participating, students can earn four hours of academic credit.

For more information, either for organizations or students, contact Dewberry at ljmccaskey@ysu.edu or 330 941 1870.

