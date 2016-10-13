ODNR Issues 6 Permits in Utica Shale

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Six new permits for horizontal wells were issued in eastern Ohio’s Utica shale last week, according to the latest update from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Rice Drilling was awarded three permits to drill new wells in Belmont County, while Antero Resources received three to drill in Noble County for the week ended Oct. 8, according to ODNR.

The rig count in Ohio’s Utica stood at 19 for the period, down from 22 reported the week before.

As of Oct. 8, Ohio’s Utica boasts 2,266 permits issued, 1,822 wells drilled, and 1,409 horizontal wells in production.

No new wells were permitted for the northern section of the Utica in Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana counties, according to ODNR.

Nor were any new permits issued for wells in contiguous Lawrence and Mercer counties in western Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

