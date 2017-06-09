Oh Wow! and YWCA to Hold Youth Summer Workshops

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Oh Wow! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology is partnering with the YWCA of Youngstown for a summer workshop for students entering grades 4-6.

Students can attend one or all three of the one-week sessions exploring a different topic for each from the engineering of music, boat building and construction.

The sessions run during the weeks of June 19 to 23, July 10 to 14 and July 24 to 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Cost is $150 a week with breakfast and lunch included. Some scholarships are available.

Registration and scholarship information can be found here.

