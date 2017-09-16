Oh Wow! Center Names Long Associate Director

0 0 0 0

Lisa Long has been appointed Associate Director of Oh Wow! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology in downtown Youngstown. She brings to the newly created position the experience and skills to assist the museum in achieving its strategic objectives, according to the announcement of her appointment. “Lisa will focus her efforts on building on our successes to ensure we will offer exploration and experimentation opportunities for our children’s grandchildren,” says Suzanne Barbati, president and executive officer of Oh Wow!

