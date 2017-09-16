Getting Ahead

:
Oh Wow! Center Names Long Associate Director
By Blank | September 16, 2017

September 16, 2017
Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Email this to someone

Lisa Long has been appointed Associate Director of Oh Wow! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology in downtown Youngstown. She brings to the newly created position the experience and skills to assist the museum in achieving its strategic objectives, according to the announcement of her appointment. “Lisa will focus her efforts on building on our successes to ensure we will offer exploration and experimentation opportunities for our children’s grandchildren,” says Suzanne Barbati, president and executive officer of Oh Wow!

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

You may also like:

More from Our Experts

Tim Petrey
HD Davis CPAs, LLC
Click for Bio
Stuart Gibbs
The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County
Click for Bio
Jason Wurst
Tele-Solutions, Inc.
Click for Bio
Adam Aebischer
Aebischer’s Jewelry
Click for Bio
Jim Klingensmith
L. Calvin Jones & Co.
Click for Bio
Dr. Lance Grahn
Kent State University at Trumbull
Click for Bio
Sam Boak
Boak & Sons, Inc.
Click for Bio
Greg Smith
Toastmasters
Click for Bio
Bob Gearhart Sr.
DCW Group
Click for Bio
November
Click for Bio
December
Click for Bio