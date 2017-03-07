Economic Development

:
Ohio Is Second in Site Selection Governor’s Cup
March 7, 2017
ATLANTA – Site Selection magazine ranked Ohio second in its Governor’s Cup project list, following Texas, and third in its Governor’s Cup per capita list, following Nebraska and Kentucky, Mark Arend, editor-in-chief of the publication, announced Monday.

With 515 qualifying new and expanded facilities, Ohio trailed the 642 Texas built in 2016 but was ahead of the 434 in Illinois, 289 in North Carolina and 271 in Georgia. Numbers six through 10 on the Governor’s Cup list of projects are California, 250; Kentucky, 231; Virginia, 222; Pennsylvania, 219; and Michigan, 184.

Ranked by new families per capita, Ohio came in third in the Governor’s Cup, Nebraska (at 101) first and Kentucky second. Rounding out the top-10 in this division are Louisiana, 169; Illinois; Iowa, 93; North Carolina; Alabama, 132; Georgia and Virginia.

Findlay, Ohio, with 22 projects, was No. 1 on Site Selection’s list of “Top U.S. Micropolitans with Wooster, at 17, third. With six facilities, Celina, Defiance, Portsmouth and Tiffin, Ohio were tied for 10th place along with Douglas and Jefferson, Ga., Wilson, N.C., and Ogdensburg-Massena, N.Y.  

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

