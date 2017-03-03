Ohio Reports 5% Unemployment Rate in January

0 0 0 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s unemployment rate was 5.0% in January 2017, unchanged from a revised 5.0% in December 2016, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reported this morning. The December rate was revised upward from the previously reported 4.9% for the month.

The January statewide rate was unchanged from a year earlier.

The U.S. unemployment rate for January was 4.8%, a tenth of a percentage point higher than in December 2016, and a tenth of a point lower than in January 2016.

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased 2,100 over the month, from a revised 5,503,700 in December 2016 to 5,501,600 in January 2017, according to the latest survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Goods-producing industries, at 913,000, added 9,900 jobs in construction, manufacturing, and mining and logging. The private service-providing sector, at 3,817,100, lost 11,900 jobs, with losses in educational and health services, leisure and hospitality, other services, and information surpassing gains in financial activities, trade, transportation, and utilities, and professional and business services.

