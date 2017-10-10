Ohio River Development Conference Set for Nov. 8

0 0 1 0

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio – Ohio is seeing a resurgence of activity from Columbiana County to Washington County with the construction of the Shell petrochemical plant underway in Monaca, Pa.

To that end, development organizations are hosting the Ohio River Corridor Development Conference 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 8 at the East Liverpool Country Club.

Discussion will focus on the impact of petrochemicals on the Ohio River. The program will be presented by the Columbiana County Port Authority in conjunction with NAI Spring and Ohio River Corridor, Inc.

Speakers for the event include: Penny Traina of the Columbiana County Port Authority; Patrick Ford of Northern Panhandle of West Virginia Business Development Corp.; Mark Locker of ODOT Ohio River Maritime; Larry Merry of Belmont County Port Authority; and Ed Looman of Appalachian Partnership for Economic Growth.

Tickets are $99 and lunch will be provided.

