Ohio’s Utica Rig Count Stands at 26

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The number of rigs operating in eastern Ohio’s Utica shale stood at 26 for the week ended Sept. 23, up from 23 the previous week, according to the latest data from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

ODNR issued just five permits for horizontal wells in the Utica during the week – three to Ascent Resources Utica LLC for wells in Belmont and Guernsey counties, and two permits to Chesapeake Exploration LLC for wells in Harrison County.

As of Sept. 23, ODNR has issued 2,625 permits for horizontal wells in Ohio’s Utica shale. The agency reports that 2,131 of those wells are drilled, while 1,688 wells are in production.

There were no new permits issued for Mahoning, Trumbull or Columbiana counties in the northern tier of the Utica, according to ODNR. No new permits were issued for neighboring Lawrence and Mercer counties in western Pennsylvania.

