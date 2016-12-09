Perfette’s Finds Home on the West Side

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Perfette’s Sausage LLC, 1264 S. Schenley Ave., has called the west side of Youngstown home more than a year now.

For Holly Burton, whose father once owned P&C Meats in Girard, the location means the opportunity to continue to serve her family’s Italian homemade sausage and kielbasa in the Mahoning Valley.

“When my dad closed in Girard, people still contacted him about his sausage,” Burton says. “So, he and my husband wanted to carry on the tradition.” Thus was born Perfette’s Sausage – her father’s name is Joe Perfette – and the small business is doing very well at its newest site, she reports.

Initially, Perfette’s leased space at 1481 South Ave., but the reputation of the neighborhood deterred customers, she says. About 18 months ago, the owners found an available storefront in a small plaza near the intersection of Schenley and Bears Den Road. The rent was within budget and the plaza seemed a perfect fit.

“This is a great location,” Burton says. “A lot of our advertising is through word-of-mouth and reputation. My father had a pretty good following in Girard.”

Perfette’s makes a variety of sweet Italian sausage and kielbasa and sells other meats over the counter as well. The business also thrives as a wholesaler to restaurants, banquet centers and catering services throughout the region.

“All of our wholesale service is done out of this location, and we make seven types of sausage,” she says. “All are natural and there are no preservatives. ”

The site on Schenley has more space for preparation and cooking, Burton says, as the business braces for its busiest time of the year. “We expect to sell between 1,200 and 1,500 pounds during the holidays this year,” she says. “Last year, we sold about 1,000.”

