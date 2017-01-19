Western Reserve Port Authority Names New Officers

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Western Reserve Port Authority’s new chairman said Wednesday he looks forward to continuing the progress the organization has made in recent years.

The port authority’s board of directors elected new officers at its meeting held at the headquarters of Covelli Enterprises in Warren.

Martin Loney, organizer for Local 396 of the United Association of Plumbers, Fitters, Welders and HVAC Service Techs, was named chairman of the board of directors. He succeeds Ron Klingle, CEO and chairman of Avalon Holdings Corp., Howland.

Sam Covelli, owner and CEO of Covelli Enterprises, was named vice-chairman and Rich Edwards, owner of “R” Ski Ranch in Austintown, was named secretary.

The port authority was established more than 20 years ago to operate Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport – formerly Youngstown Municipal Airport — in Vienna Township. In recent years, it formed an economic development division to capitalize on the unique financing and other tools available to port authorities under state law. That division was rebranded last year as the Northeast Ohio Development and Finance Authority.

Mahoning and Trumbull counties each appoint four members to the eight-member board.

Loney, who had served as vice-chairman since Klingle assumed the chairmanship in 2014, said he appreciated the vote of confidence from board members.

“We’ve gone in the right direction in the last year, and I appreciate the time and effort Mr. Klingle put into it. A lot of exciting things are going to be happening and building on some of the things that we’ve done in the last year and a half,” he remarked.

“There’s going to be a lot of exciting projects coming up in the Valley that we’re going to be happy to have,” he added.

Loney had been on the board for three years and “brings a new perspective,” said John Moliterno, executive director.

“He knows how we operate and what we’re involved in,” he said. “He’s been an asset to the board with his knowledge and experience.”

Board members also congratulated Klingle for his service over the past 2½ years.

During the meeting, the WRPA board also approved paying a $1,000 deductible and approved the recommendation of its insurance company to settle accusations by Andrea Hoffman, the port authority’s former marketing director, that aviation director Dan Dickten had told her to “use her sexuality” and “wine and dine” male airline representatives.

Moliterno said he could not provide further details of the agreement.

Last year the port authority also settled a sexual harassment complaint against Dickten by former administrative assistant Lauren Iaderosa for $40,000. The settlement did not include an admission of wrongdoing by Dickten.

Dickten has denied both women’s accusations.

