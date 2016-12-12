Q&A with Greg Smith

0 0 0 0

Greg Smith launched Greg Smith Leadership in the fall of 2016. The company, based in Columbiana, offers individual and group speaker training services. Before launching his new company, Smith spent years studying public speaking under teachers recognized globally for their expertise. He is an active member and advocate for the Mahoning Valley’s executive club chapter of Toastmasters.

Question: Let’s start with the biggest issue when speaking in public: stage fright.

Greg Smith: Feeling unprepared is a big part of stage fright for people. They don’t know what they’re doing because good public speaking is a skill that they never had to learn. It’s the experience of standing up in front of a group and all eyes are on you.

Yet, if you think about it, we all know how to communicate. We look in the mirror and talk to ourselves and we do it in the shower too. Speaking isn’t the problem but rather the whole atmosphere that you’re unfamiliar with.

What are some of the bad practices new speakers bring to the podium?

Smith: Fillers are about not being comfortable with pausing and silence because we are nervous, and feel we have to fill every moment with sound. We use “ands” and “buts” and “yeah” and “umm’s.” People will “umm” you to death.

Silence allows people to catch up to you and process what you are saying. It’s the silence between the notes that creates the music.

You approach public speaking differently. For you, it’s not about giving information, it’s also about telling a story. Why is story so important?

Smith: If I ask you to tell me about the last three PowerPoint slides you saw and describe them in detail, I think you’d have a big problem.

However, if I ask you to describe three stories you heard in your lifetime, you’ll nail them. That’s because the human brain is wired for story and there is a structure and format to that story we naturally prefer. If you start structuring your talks with story, people will have retention that will last forever.

It seems a lot of what you talk about requires a speaker to have real insight into themselves.

Smith: I think the way you connect with people is by being human. A lot of people use a joke, a quote, or something outside themselves that everybody kind of likes and that can work. However, if you want a deep level of connection and trust, where people see you as a gladiator for the truth, you have to give personal stories that show your vulnerability.

We’re emotional creatures and until you understand how emotion is a common bond you can’t connect with people.

It’s good to show you are a human being who is frail and not perfect, even though that may feel embarrassing sometimes. Instead, you learn from those human experiences so you can tell others how you were transformed by whatever you went through. It’s important to know unresolved personal issues should not be shared but only things that you have grown from and resolved.

How else does a good speaker connect with his or her audience?

Smith: You need to know who you are, what you stand for, what your values are and have a deeply rooted sense of your purpose. I don’t know how else to explain it, but the last thing you want is a person getting up to speak who hasn’t figured out their life.

If they’re worried about “Am I looking good?” or “Will people like me?” Anything else other than communicating a simple, crystal-clear point with supporting points to an audience will dilute the talk.

How does a novice speaker go about structuring their talk?

Smith: I highly recommend a book called Secrets of Dynamic Communication by Ken Davis. His program is called “SCORRE” and it is the best program out there to learn how to structure a talk. It’s not cheap, it’s going to cost you about $3,000, and there are only 150 students every six months who are accepted. If you get in, it is worth every penny. He also has a DVD series that is a fraction of the cost if you want to do it that way.

There’s also the Monroe Model that politicians use.

Whether you want to spend money or not, this is what you have to do: you have to have the end in mind, where you want your audience to end up. You work backwards with ONE crystal clear point and three supporting arguments that you’re trying to get across, either persuasive or informative. You can’t do both. If you need me to do both, it’s two separate talks—each with its own way of re-setting the mind.

You mentioned outside resources people can use to improve their public speaking abilities, how about our local Toastmasters Executive Club?

Smith: The neat thing about Toastmasters is, whatever level you’re at as a speaker, you can go, and learn, and practice. We are there to support, encourage, give our opinions that are helpful and anything else is not acceptable.

What does one learn when they attend a toastmasters’ meeting?

Smith: With Toastmasters, you will learn public speaking by working on one skill at a time whether it’s working on word choices, body language, visual aids or others.

Some people come and stay for only a year to learn the basics of public speaking and there are others who become distinguished Toastmasters and they’re there for ten or more years. What’s nice is there’s no obligation to be there every week. We understand everyone has busy schedules.

Back to where we started at stage fright, for those still nervous about going to a meeting and speaking, what would you say to them?

Smith: At our meetings you will quickly realize you are in a safe and supportive environment, one where you can try things and see if they work. Everyone there is in the same boat. We’ve all been through what you’re about to go through. It’s a step in the right direction.

