Regal Jewelers Opens in Columbiana

0 0 0 0

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – Regal Jewelers owner Tom Dorn celebrated the completion of the renovation of their building in Columbiana with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday.

The store sells jeweler ranging from engagement rings to pocket watches, as well as vintage items such as toys, porcelain advertising signs and costumer jewelry. Regal also offers jewelry repair and will soon being to offer auctions.

Prior to opening Regal, Dorn operated First Choice Coin and Jewelry in Boardman for 18 years. Dorn and his wife, Julie, moved to Columbiana four years ago and started renovating the building, 246 E. Park Ave.

For more information on Regal Jewelers, call the store at 330 482 2500 or visit RegalJewelers.biz.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.