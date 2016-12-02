Regional Chamber Unveils Revamped Website

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Visitors to the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber’s new website will find a more modern look and improved functionality, the chamber says.

Working with IDMI of Poland on the design for the new site, which was last redesigned in 2008, the chamber announced the site update Thursday. In addition to the new look, features include drop-down menus and quicker navigation of the organization’s divisions and initiatives. The site is now mobile friendly, with easier access to event registration and the online directory, the two most-visited sections, the chamber says.

“We’re excited to share this new site with our members and the business community, as it is much simpler to use than in the past,” Kim Calvert, vice president of marketing and special events, said. “We have so many great tools and resources online — and thousands of people who are taking advantage of them — and wanted to ensure that we could deliver information much more easily and meaningfully.”

Other site features include an improved events calendar, more access to information about benefit and discount programs faster and the ability to pay renewal dues online.

Site consultants will find a revamped economic development portal “with lots of great information and resources right at their fingertips,” Calvert said.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.