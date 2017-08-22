Rig Count Holds Steady in Ohio’s Utica

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The number of rigs operating in Ohio’s Utica shale continues to hold, according to the latest report from oil and gas tracker Baker Hughes Corp.

Baker Hughes reports that the rig count remained steady at 28 during a seven-day period ended Aug. 18.

Meantime, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources issued six new permits to energy companies drilling in the Utica for wells in the southeastern section of the play for week ended Aug. 19. Four permits were issued to Eclipse Resources for wells in Guernsey County while two were issued to Ascent Resources Utica LLC for wells in Jefferson County.

There were no new well permits issued in Mahoning, Trumbull, or Columbiana counties. As of Aug. 19, ODNR has issued 2,579 horizontal permits in Ohio’s Utica, of that number, 2,090 wells have been drilled and 1,615 are producing.

Nor were there new Utica permits issued for Lawrence and Mercer counties in western Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

