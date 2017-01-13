Ryan Named Ranking Member on Appropriations Subcommittee

0 0 7 0

WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-13 Ohio, was named to a ranking member position on the Appropriations Subcommittee, his office announced today.

The appointment puts to rest speculation that he would not be reappointed to the influential committee after he challenged Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi for the caucus’ leadership following the results of the Nov. 8 election. At the time, Ryan said it was very unlikely that Pelosi would retaliate.

With the appointment, Ryan becomes the highest ranking Democrat on the Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee. The subcommittee has jurisdiction over the legislative branch of the U.S. government, including spending to fund the operations of the House of Representatives, Congressional Budget Office, Government Accountability Office, and Capitol Police.

The Niles Democrat also was named to the Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Subcommittee, which controls spending on military construction projects, base realignment and closure, and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

He will continue to serve on the Defense Subcommittee, rising to the third most senior Democrat on the subcommittee. The Defense Subcommittee controls spending of the U.S. Department of Defense, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Central Intelligence Agency, and Intelligence Community Staff.

“I am proud to have joined the ranks of Democratic Leadership on the powerful House Appropriations Committee. I look forward to using my position to promote the projects and policies that will lift up hardworking Americans and ensure that our military has the resources it needs to defend our nation,” Ryan said in a statement.

His seat on the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee, which has jurisdiction over the Base Realignment and Closure process, will let him “push for robust funding for our military bases so our soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines remain the best-trained and best-equipped force in the world,” he continued.

“I will also use my jurisdiction over the Department of Veterans Affairs to ensure our veterans are always taken care of and given the benefits they rightly deserve,” he said.

