Sample the Menu at Little Greek Fresh Grill

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Complimentary samplings of gyros, soup and baklava are on the menu Monday at the newly opened Little Greek Fresh Grill here.

The fast-casual restaurant, 220 Boardman-Canfield Road, serves fresh Greek dishes – but with an American influence — created from traditional family recipes, say the franchise owners, George and Pattie Campos. The couple is active in the local Greek community, states the announcement of the grand opening.

“This is our first location in Ohio,” said Nick Vojnovic, president of Little Greek Fresh Grill. “We hope to open an additional [Mahoning Valley] location in 2018.”

Little Greek Fresh Grill is based in Tampa, Fla., and has 32 stores in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Texas and now Ohio. It was founded by Sigrid Bratic and grew to four locations by 2011. Bratic subsequently formed a partnership with Vojnovic to promote franchise development nationwide.

Technomic, a research and consulting firm that specializes in the food industry, has named Little Greek Fresh Grill as one of “six franchises to watch,” they note. In addition, Nation’s Restaurant News has named it a “breakout brand.”

Pictured at top: Pattie and George Campos are the franchise owners and operators.

