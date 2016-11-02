Sanders, Eric Trump, AFL-CIO Chief Headed to the Mahoning Valley

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, Eric Trump and Richard Trumka are all headed to the Mahoning Valley as the presidential campaign nears its final days.

Sanders, who challenged Hillary Clinton for the Democratic Party nomination, will hold a rally Thursday at Youngstown State University while Trump and Trumka will make stops here today.

Donald Trump’s son is scheduled to visit the Mahoning County Republican Party headquarters, 8381 Market St., at 2:45 p.m., one of several stops he is making in Ohio today. According to an advisory from the Trump campaign, Eric Trump will meet with supporters, encourage early voting and thank volunteers for their grassroots efforts.

Trumka will make two stops in the Mahoning Valley today in support of Clinton. This morning, beginning at 9:30 a.m., he will participate in a roundtable discussion at the Yankee Kitchen Restaurant in Boardman. This afternoon he will be joined by Melissa Cropper, president of the Ohio Federation of Teachers, for a 12:30 p.m. rally at Carl Dittmer Union Hall in Niles followed by door-to-door canvassing.

Sanders’ rally is scheduled to begin at 12:15 Thursday in Gym C of YSU’s Stambaugh Stadium. The Clinton campaign says Sanders will call for raising the minimum wage, making public colleges and universities free and ending “a broken criminal justice system.”

