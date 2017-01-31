SBA Emerging Leaders Program Seeks Applicants

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Registration is open for the 2017 Emerging Leaders program.

The program is offered by the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Cleveland District Office in conjunction with local partners. This is the seventh year for the executive level training program in Youngstown.

The course, which begins this spring at Youngstown State University and runs through October, is seeking 20 participants this year. Its goal is to provide owners of established urban small businesses with high growth potential and to provide them with the knowledge and resources to build a sustainable business of size and scale.

Local businesses that have participated in past years include Hudson Fasteners, Patriot Homecare Inc. and One Hot Cookie LLC.

To participate, businesses must have been in operation at least three years, have at least one employee besides the owner, and have gross annual sales of at least $300,000. Participants must be an owner or key decision maker within the company.

This seven-month-long intensive course, which is free for participants, requires a commitment of 100 hours, including 40 hours of class training, seven CEO mentoring group meetings, and course work assignments, as well as networking and mentoring opportunities.

Companies interested in the program can contact Tom Sangrik at 216 522 4198 or via email at thomas.sangrik@sba.gov, or may register directly here.

