Score Some Advice at Library Session Feb. 14

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Do you need help with your business? Get your questions answered Feb. 14 at the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County’s main library downtown.

From 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., two volunteers from the Youngstown Score (Counselors to America’s Small Business) will be on hand to provide advice and answer questions. The service is free, and no appointment is necessary.

The Youngstown Score chapter is housed in the Williamson College of Business at Youngstown State University, suite 1155.

For more information, call Janet Moy at 330 941 2948.

