Education

:
Youngstown Named Most Affordable Ohio College Town
By Blank | December 19, 2016

December 19, 2016
Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Email this to someone

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Great College Deals, a leading online resource for prospective college students, placed Youngstown at the top of its new list of Ohio’s 20 Most Affordable College Towns, Youngstown State University reports.

With a cost of living 28% lower than the national average and 16% below Ohio’s average, Youngstown was ranked most affordable. Other college towns in the top five, in the order of affordability, include Toledo, Nelsonville, Akron and Columbus.

“Food, health care, transportation and entertainment costs are all less than the national average (in Youngstown),” the Great College Deals said, “while housing costs of only 26% of the U.S. median make it easy for students to live well in off-campus homes and apartments.”

The rating service evaluated municipalities that are home to more than 130 Ohio colleges and universities based on cost of living factors – such as food, health care, transportation and utilities – compared to the national average. The study also considered amenities, public transportation, crime rates and quality of life.

Youngstown was also named the best college town in the Midwest earlier this year by America Unraveled, an online travel site, and Forbes.com ranked the city the fourth best in the country for raising a family.

YSU’s Board of Trustees voted last summer to freeze tuition, fees and housing costs at current levels for next academic year. Full-time tuition will remain at $8,087 a year for Ohio residents, the lowest among the state’s largest public universities and nearly $1,600 below the statewide average.

SOURCE: YSU News Service

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

You may also like:

More from Our Experts

Greg Smith
Greg Smith Leadership
Click for Bio
Sam Boak
Boak & Sons Inc.
Click for Bio
Bill Burgess
Kent State Trumbull
Click for Bio
Jim Klingensmith
L. Calvin Jones
Click for Bio
Lee DeRose
YESCO Electrical Supply, Inc.
Click for Bio
Adam Aebischer
Aebischer's Jewelry
Click for Bio
July
Expert
Click for Bio
Stuart Gibbs
Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County
Click for Bio
Tim Petrey
HD Davis CPAs, LLC
Click for Bio
Bob Gearhart Sr.
DCW Group
Click for Bio
November
Expert
Click for Bio
December
Expert
Click for Bio