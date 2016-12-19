Youngstown Named Most Affordable Ohio College Town

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Great College Deals, a leading online resource for prospective college students, placed Youngstown at the top of its new list of Ohio’s 20 Most Affordable College Towns, Youngstown State University reports.

With a cost of living 28% lower than the national average and 16% below Ohio’s average, Youngstown was ranked most affordable. Other college towns in the top five, in the order of affordability, include Toledo, Nelsonville, Akron and Columbus.

“Food, health care, transportation and entertainment costs are all less than the national average (in Youngstown),” the Great College Deals said, “while housing costs of only 26% of the U.S. median make it easy for students to live well in off-campus homes and apartments.”

The rating service evaluated municipalities that are home to more than 130 Ohio colleges and universities based on cost of living factors – such as food, health care, transportation and utilities – compared to the national average. The study also considered amenities, public transportation, crime rates and quality of life.

Youngstown was also named the best college town in the Midwest earlier this year by America Unraveled, an online travel site, and Forbes.com ranked the city the fourth best in the country for raising a family.

YSU’s Board of Trustees voted last summer to freeze tuition, fees and housing costs at current levels for next academic year. Full-time tuition will remain at $8,087 a year for Ohio residents, the lowest among the state’s largest public universities and nearly $1,600 below the statewide average.

