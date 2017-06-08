Seven Seventeen Names Fulk, Jordan to VP Positions

0 0 2 0

WARREN, Ohio – Seven Seventeen Credit Union has appointed two individuals to vice president positions.

William D. Fulk joins Seven Seventeen’s executive management team as senior vice president of lending.

Karen Jordan joins Seven Seventeen as vice president and accounting and finance manager.

Fulk has 30 years of strategic and operational leadership experience and has worked in the credit union industry since 2004. Most recently, he was executive vice president/chief operations officer and chief lending officer at Columbia Community Credit Union in Vancouver, Wash. His bachelor’s degree was earned at Indiana University.

Jordan comes with experience from various companies including Forum Health and Packer Thomas. She received her bachelor’s degree in business administration and accounting from Bowling Green State University.

Pictured: William D. Fulk.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.