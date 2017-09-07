Getting Ahead

:
Simply Slavic Awards Scholarship to Paul Yaznowski
By Blank | September 7, 2017

September 7, 2017
Paul Vitaly Yaznowski, a sophomore at Youngstown State University, has won the 2017 scholarship presented by Simply Slavic. The scholarship will help fund s tuition as he pursues a degree in biology. Applicants for the scholarship are required to submit an essay on how the Slavic culture affects their life. In his essay, Yasnowski told about his adoption from Ukraine into an Ukrainian-American family that makes their culture part of their activities through the church, folk dance and travel.  

