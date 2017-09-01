Getting Ahead

:
Specialty Pipe Announces Management Promotions
By Blank | September 1, 2017

September 1, 2017
Ron Lenhart (pictured) is the newly named vice president of business development and purchasing for Specialty Pipe & Tube Inc., Mineral Ridge. Lenhart joined the company in 2015. Other changes announced by Specialty Pipe include Mark McAllister, promoted to sales manager, and Lauri Gill, who joins the company as purchasing manager and sales representative. Says the company’s president, Steve Baroff, “We’re excited about the opportunities we have to advance Specialty Pipe & Tube’s performance with these promotions.”

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

