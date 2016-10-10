Stamms Named Thiel’s Entrepreneurs of the Year

0 0 0 0

GREENVILLE, Pa. – The founders of Stamm Cataract and Laser Surgery have been named as the Thiel College Haller Enterprise Institute’s entrepreneurs of the year and will be honored at a dinner Oct. 19.

Carol and Barry Stamm, both Thiel graduates, founded their Erie, Pa., ophthalmology office in 1978 before selling the practice in 2008. Carol Stamm graduated with a business degree and went into banking before joining her husband in the business.

Barry Stamm, chairman of the Thiel College Board of Trustees, received his undergraduate degree from Thiel in 1970, and also served on the board of trustees as UPMC Hamot Medical Center and Sight Center.

“Barry and Carol Stamm have a commitment to excellence that extends to every part of their professional lives,” said Roberta Leonard, Thiel’s interim vice president for college advancement, in a release. “Their business, their entrepreneurial ventures, as well as their commitment to Thiel College are all founded in that commitment. They believe not just in what we can currently do, but what is possible in the future.”

The Haller Enterprise Institute serves to promote and support entrepreneurship among Thiel College students and is open to students in any field of study.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.