Statewide Unemployment Edges Down in August

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Ohio’s unemployment rate in August was 4.7%, down from 4.8% in July, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reported this morning. Unemployment in the state was a tenth of a percentage point higher than August 2015’s 4.6% rate.

Nationwide, unemployment was 4.9% last month, unchanged form July and down from 5.1% a year earlier.

Nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased 2,000 over the month, from a revised 5,505,400 in July to 5,503,400 in August 2016.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in August was 272,000, down 6,000 from 278,000 in July. The number of unemployed has increased by 9,000 in the past 12 months from 263,000.

Goods-producing added 2,600 over the month, with gains in construction, manufacturing and mining and logging. The private service-providing sector lost 7,600 jobs, with losses in professional and business services, trade, transportation and utilities, educational and health services and other services exceeding gains in leisure and hospitality, financial activities and information. Federal, state and local government employment also increased over the month.

Over the year, nonagricultural wage and salary employment added 78,300. Employment in goods-producing industries and construction both grew, as did manufacturing employment. Construction added jobs over the year as well. Manufacturing rose over the year while mining and logging shed jobs. Private services employment rose with gains in educational and health services, leisure and hospitality, trade transportation and utilities, financial services and other services exceeding losses in information.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.