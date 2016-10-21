Stonebridge Grille Hosting Job Fair for New Restaurant

0 0 0 0

HOWLAND, Ohio – In advance of the opening of its new restaurant in Howland, Stonebridge Grille and Tavern is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22 through 24 at the new location, 1415 Niles-Cortland Road.

About 100 positions need to be filled, the restaurant announced, including servers, bartenders, cooks, bussers and dishwashers.

The restaurant is scheduled to open in mid-November. Stonebridge also operates a restaurant in Boardman.

For more information, contact Ron Zenko at 330 629 8040 or rwzenko@gmail.com.

