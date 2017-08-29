Tell Us Who’s Getting Ahead at Your Company

0 0 2 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Business Journal wants to tell our nearly 7,000 email subscribers who’s getting ahead in your company or in their occupation. So tell us and we’ll tell our readers!

Every Saturday morning we email subscribers our “Getting Ahead” report that lists new hires and promotions. Each listing includes information about the individual, a full-color picture and a brief description of their job duties and education background.

There is no charge to participate! CLICK HERE to send us your information. Be sure to include a photo. For more information, call (330 744 5023, Ext. 1001) or email publisher Andrea Wood.

To sign up for our Getting Ahead weekly email, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.