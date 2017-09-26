Things Remembered to Hire 700 for Seasonal Jobs

0 0 1 0

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio — The Things Remembered Fulfillment Center here is adding 700 seasonal jobs for the holidays and will hold a job fair at the warehouse and distribution facility Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Fulfillment Center, 500 S. Bailey Road, operates 24/7 and is adding full- and part-time workers on all three shifts, as well as weekends-only shifts. Open seasonal positions include learning personalization techniques, such as engraving or embroidery, as well as customer care, gift wrapping, shipping and sales.

“Everyone is shopping for unique gifts, and that’s what Things Remembered is known for. The seasonal team members we hire every year play an important role in making sure our customers’ holidays are perfect,” said Rich Farruggia, director of human resources, in a statement announcing the hiring.

Seasonal employees are paid weekly, and receive discounts on all Things Remembered gifts, and are eligible to partake in exclusive employees-only sales and corporate activities.

“Whether you’re looking for 40 hours, or something on the weekends to help with holiday expenses, we have a lot of positions available and the opportunity to stay with the company,” added Kathy McBride, human resources manager.

Things Remembered is headquartered in the Highland Heights suburb of Cleveland. It operates 400 stores in the United States and Canada, and ThingsRemembered.com.

Individuals who are unable to come to the recruiting event can also apply online at thingsremembered.com/nowhiring.

