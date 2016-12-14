Trumbull United Way Collects School Supplies for Next Semester

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio — Dollar General and O’Reilly Auto Parts stores throughout Trumbull County are joining with United Way of Trumbull County to collect school supplies to help students complete the school year.

The partnership is part of the United Way chapter’s Second Semester School Supply Drive. Collections begin Saturday and continue through Jan. at 17 Dollar General and O’Reilly locations.

“We all want to make sure our students have the necessary school supplies at the start of school, but many don’t realize that it’s an expense that is felt throughout the entire school year,” states Ginny Pasha, CEO of United Way of Trumbull County. “We hold this Second Semester drive because we understand that students need these tools all year long,” she adds.

The school supplies collectedwill be distributed through United Way’s partner agencies that serve children attending grades K though 12. Suggested donations include spiral notebooks, three-ring binders, pocket folders, No. 2 pencils, pens, highlighters, hand sanitizer, colored pencils, crayons and glue.

For a complete list of the supplies needed, visit any of the Dollar General or O’Reilly Auto Parts locations in Trumbull County or refer to United Way’s webpage.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.