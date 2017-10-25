TTM Turns Out Circuit Boards for High-Tech Systems

2 0 6 0

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio — Theresa Higinbotham peers into a microscope at her station at TTM Technologies Inc. in North Jackson where she’s inspecting a circuit board fresh off the production line. She studies the component to see if she can find even the slightest imperfection.

“Right now, I’m checking for any signs of plating separation,” Higinbotham says as she holds the small circuit board. “I’m also looking for scratches, high solders, exposed copper – any defects.”

Higinbotham, resident inspector for one of TTM’s biggest customers, says it’s imperative that these boards are perfect before they’re sent out for further processing.

One small mistake – a smudge on a silver-plated trace no thicker than a strand of string, for example – could wreak havoc on an entire system, systems that are among the most sensitive and technologically advanced in the world.

“When you deal with the military, things have got to be perfect,” declares Roger Doringo, director of operations at TTM’s North Jackson plant. “We’re one of best-known board shops in the U.S.”

TTM’s North Jackson plant manufactures basic circuit boards used in sophisticated aerospace and defense systems, both domestically and internationally, Doringo says.

“The bulk of our manufacturing is for aerospace and defense,” Doringo says. The company’s other customers include suppliers in the oil and gas industry, which uses the boards in offshore drilling.

“These are highly reliable boards that go underground and offshore, so they have to withstand a lot of vibration and temperature,” Doringo says. “We have a proprietary process to build circuit boards that will withstand harsh elements like that.”

Doringo has worked at the plant since it opened in 1988 when it was known as Sovereign Circuits. The company, founded in 1987, built a 35,000-square-foot building that year at the Youngstown Commerce Park and started to manufacture circuit boards the following year, he recalls.

“We had total employment of 11 people, and I was one of them,” he says and laughs.

Today, the site in North Jackson employs 186.

In the three decades since it was built, the plant has doubled in size and undergone three acquisitions. The last of these came last year when TTM Technologies, based in Costa Mesa, Calif., acquired the company.

Rita Tustin, general manager of TTM North Jackson, says that TTM is the third-largest producer of printed circuit boards in the world with 14 sites in North America and 11 more in Asia.

The North Jackson operation produces just the boards and then sends them elsewhere for further development as components are added.

“In the near term, we’re going to continue to support military programs,” Tustin says. “We have a lot in our backlog right now and that market is only growing. We expect to get even busier.”

Moreover, the defense industry is consistently investing dollars into research and development to upgrade technology intended for new systems. That usually translates into more business for TTM.

“They’re constantly redesigning programs,” Tustin says.

There is a optimism that the oil and gas market will pick up in the near-term, which would help TTM in that business segment. “We’re hoping the downhole market picks up to where it was in previous years,” she notes.

A sizeable amount of business came from the offshore oil and gas industry, but that market started to suffer as energy exploration shifted to onshore shale instead of offshore drilling, Doringo says. The collapse in oil prices did nothing to help matters.

That convinced TTM to focus on building its aerospace and defense capabilities, which has helped the North Jackson plant to a 20% increase in business in 2017 compared to last year, Doringo says.

TTM’s North Jackson plant is not a high-volume production line, Doringo points out, but rather turns out a small-batch product that is specialized for high-tech uses. “Most of our boards go into very sophisticated, high-tech military equipment – radar, sonar, nuclear weapons – and a lot of systems we don’t even know about.”

The plant is, if anything, resilient.

“We’ve withstood all of the downturns in this industry,” Doringo says. “When I started, there were about 1,300 printed circuit board shops in the United States. We’re now down to about 600.”

Although the circuit boards are used in extremely high-tech applications, the manufacturing process remains traditional, observes Amanda Romeo, human resources director at TTM North Jackson.

Much of the equipment used is standard CNC machining tools, she notes. “We don’t do any of the designing here. We build our boards based on our customers’ specs.”

The process begins with a copper plate core that is first cleansed of any dust or smudges before it’s sent to the photo shop. There, a pre-designed image of a specific board is scanned onto the plate and prepared for further processing. All operators in the photo area are required to wear a “clean suit” to prevent contamination from any foreign substance. “You need to get a perfectly clean picture on the board,” Romeo says. That image serves as a visual guide for further processing and manufacturing.

“There are some chemical processes as well as drilling processes,” she continues. The boards are coated with various finishes – gold, nickel plate, silver – depending on the application. Once the boards are finished, they are inspected before they are sent for additional manufacturing or assembly at another TTM plant.

“We do all our inspection in-house,” Romeo says. “They have to go through board-by-board to find any imperfections. You have to have good vision and a lot of patience.”

Even after 30 years, Doringo says, most people in the Mahoning Valley have no idea that some of the world’s most advanced defense systems are powered by circuit boards manufactured in an unlikely place such as North Jackson. “It’s pretty impressive,” he says.

“When we started in this business, we printed single- and double-sided circuit boards,” Doringo recalls. “We’ve grown to where we can run products up to 24 layers. A lot of people are surprised to see what we make here.”

Pictured at top: Amanda Romeo is the company’s HR director, Roger Doringo directs operations and Rita Tustin is general manager of the plant.

