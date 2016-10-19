Utica Production Projected to Drop in November

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Natural gas production in Ohio’s Utica shale is expected to drop by 10 million cubic feet per day in November compared to this month, based on the latest drilling productivity report issued by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The EIA reports that Utica wells should produce 3.587 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day next month compared to 3.597 billion cubic feet per day yielded in October. Oil production across the Utica is expected to remain unchanged at 69,000 barrels per day.

The Marcellus shale and the Permian Basin are the only two of the seven major oil and gas plays in the United States that expect produce more gas next month than this month. The Permian, most of it in western Texas, is projected to produce 2.012 million barrels of oil per day, an increase of 30,000 barrels, and boost natural gas output by 58 million cubic feet a day.

Oil production in the Marcellus – mostly in southwestern and central Pennsylvania and parts of West Virginia — is expected to remain flat at 38,000 barrels a day next month. Natural gas production is expected to increase to 18.193 billion cubic feet from 18.120 billion cubic feet a day, a hike of 58 million cubic feet.

