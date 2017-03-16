House Sales Down in February in Mahoning Valley

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – House sales in the Mahoning Valley continued to lag behind 2016 numbers as 305 houses were sold in February, according to data from the Youngstown Columbiana Association of Realtors and the Warren Area Board of Realtors.

Last month’s total is a drop from both February 2016, when 337 houses were sold, and this January’s total of 340.

In Mahoning County, 150 houses were sold last month – 12 fewer than last year – while 118 were sold in Trumbull County, down from 132 a year prior. In Columbiana County, 37 were sold, six fewer than last year.

The median sale price rose in both Mahoning and Trumbull counties compared to February 2016; $87,000 in Mahoning County, up from $75,000, and $65,000 in Trumbull County, an increase of $1,000. The median sale price in Columbiana County was $79,900, down from $83,500 a year ago.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.