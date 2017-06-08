VLT Play at Racino 2nd Best Since Opening

0 0 1 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The amount of bets waged on video lottery terminals at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course last month was the second highest since it opened in 2014.

Wagers on VLTs at the Austintown Township racino hit $98.60 million, nearly $3 million more than total wagers in April and only below the $99.95 million wagered in March, the racino’s best month since opening, according to the Ohio Lottery Commission. In May 2016, wagers totaled $87.01 million.

For the fiscal year that ends this month, betting on VLTs at the racino already exceeds all of fiscal year 2016. So far this year, bettors have wagered $991.60 million, compared to $967.18 for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2016.

Net win for the racino was $9.49 million in May, up from the $8.44 million reported a year earlier but down slightly from the $9.68 million in April.

Patrons took home $87.89 million in winnings in May, up from the $85.73 million in April. Percentage payout in May was 90.38% in May, up from 89.98% in April.

In May 2016, bettors won $77.61 million, and the percent payout was 90.30%.

Out of the net win, Penn National Gaming Inc., the Wyomissing, Pa. company that owns and operates the racino, received $6.28 million as its commission. That was down from the $6.41 million it received the month before, although up from the $5.58 million it was paid in May 2016.

Statewide, VLT play totaled $922.28 million, up from just under $894 million in April and from $858.16 in May 2016. Patrons took home $823.50 million of that last month, up from $797.14 million in April and $765.49 in May 2016.

