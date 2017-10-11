VLT Wagers at Racino Total $92.8M in September

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Wagers on video lottery terminals at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course totaled $92.8 million in September, down from August but nearly $9 million more than a year earlier.

Last month’s VLT play, according to the Ohio Lottery Commission, was down from $93.5 million but ahead of the nearly $84 million in September 2016.

On average, 1,035 VLTs per day were in use last month, compared with 980 a year ago.

Bettors took home $82.4 million in winnings in September, for an average win per VLT per day of $300. The month before, they took home $83.3 million, or an average win per VLT per day of $281 million.

Last September, credits won totaled $74.7 million, with average win per VLT per day $278.

Penn National Gaming Inc., the Wyomissing, Pa. company that operates the Austintown Township racino, received $6.2 million as its share of net win, up from nearly $6 million in August and compared with $5.4 million in September 2016.

VLT play statewide in September totaled $879.4 million, down from $880.9 million in August and up from $818.4 million in September 2016.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.