Online Voter Registration Launches Jan. 1 in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As of midnight Jan. 1, residents of the Buckeye State will be able to register to vote by using the state’s new online voter registration system.

“Raise a glass of champagne, offer a toast, get online and register to vote,” said Secretary of State Jon Husted in a statement announcing the system.

At Husted’s request, the General Assembly passed Senate Bill 63, which authorizes the use of online voter registration in Ohio. Husted has long advocated for online voter registration, which has proven in other states to save between 50 cents and $2.34 per registration, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts. Between 2011 and 2016, the state could have saved from $3.7 million to $17.3 million, Husted said.

Online voter registration is more secure than paper registration alone as the online system will immediately check a voter’s eligibility prior to accepting the registration. With an automated system, the risk of human error is also significantly reduced, Husted said.

