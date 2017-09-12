Wean Foundation Distributes $345K in Grants

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio – The Raymond John Wean Foundation has awarded community investment grants totaling $345,000 to four organizations whose work is representative of its strategic priorities.

The grants were approved Sept. 7 by the foundation’s board of directors.

The foundation, which has distributed more than $100 million in grants to nonprofits, describes its priorities as community revitalization, economic opportunity, educational opportunity and public sector leadership.

Grants from the foundation’s portfolio were made to:

Fresh Coast Communities for its Youngstown Green Infrastructure Community Education Program. Fresh Coast Communities is a nonprofit invested in redeveloping vacant and underutilized urban land to support neighborhood revitalization. Partnering with Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. and The Colony, the program will create a community education task force trained in Green infrastructure principles. The task force will, through public meetings, inform and educate residents, empowering them to exercise their voice in future infrastructure plans.

Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition for Manufacturing Readiness 2.0, a two-year training program for adults interested in entering the manufacturing industry. Manufacturing Readiness 2.0, with an emphasis on place-based hiring, expands the work of the initial Manufacturing Readiness program that has been in place since 2013.

REVITALIZE Home Mortgage in support of its REVITALIZE Home Mortgage Loan Fund. This investment will leverage community resources to provide a two-county lending model for first-time homebuyers who are unable to access conventional banking products. Loans will be focused on homes identified and rehabilitated by Warren’s Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership and YNDC.

The City Club of Cleveland to support the growth and sustainability of the City Club of the Mahoning Valley. The City Club of the Mahoning Valley’s mission is to “inform, connect, and motivate citizens to take action on issues relevant to our region and beyond.” Building on three 2016 pilot events in the Valley, all highly regarded and well-attended, operational support will develop 2017 programming and marketing strategies as well as establish a membership base.

SOURCE: Wean Foundation

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.