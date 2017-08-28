New York Blower to Begin $4.7M Plant Expansion

0 0 11 0

NEW CASTLE – The New York Blower Co. will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for a $4.7 million expansion project at its 15,000-square-foot plant here.

The addition will increase the company’s Shenango Commerce Park location by more than 30,000 square feet, the company said. The expansion will result in the retention of 18 jobs and the creation of 22 full-time jobs.

New York Blower is based in Willowbrook, Ill., and was founded in 1889. The company specializes in manufactured fans and blowers for the industrial and original equipment manufacturing marketplace. Its products are distributed through a global network of more than 300 sales representatives.

The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development is providing a $75,000 Pennsylvania First grant, an $18,400 WEDnet grant for job training, and $44,000 in job creation tax credits to support the project.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team in collaboration with the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce, formerly the Lawrence County Economic Development Corp.

“We at NYB are proud to be expanding our operation in New Castle,” said Scott Hamilton, vice president of operations at NYB, in a statement. “It has been a great experience working with the Governor’s Action Team to solidify the project in Pennsylvania. It was not a difficult decision to make New Castle a foundation for the continued growth and success of our business.”

