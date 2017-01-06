White House History Featured at Tyler ‘Bites and Bits’

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The 2017 schedule of Bites and Bits of History at the Mahoning Valley Historical Society kicks off Jan. 19 with “The People’s House: A History of the White House” by Kimberly Kenney.

The program begins at noon at the Tyler History Center downtown.

Kenney, curator of the William McKinley Presidential Library & Museum in Canton, will discuss the design of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. as well as major restorations over the years. She will also give an in-depth look at the White House during McKinley’s term as president with documents and pictures from her museum’s archives.

Those attending Bites and Bits of History are invited to bring their own lunch. A $6 special at Overture at the DeYor Performing Arts Center will also be available. Orders can be placed by calling 330 744 9900. Parking is available on the west side of the Tyler History Center for $2.50.

For more information, call the history society at 330 743 2589 or visit MahoningHistory.org.

