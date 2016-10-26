Williamson College Offers Annual Tax Update Nov. 17

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A day-long seminar for practicing accountants, enrolled agents and tax preparers who want to stay current on tax regulations and laws will be held Nov. 17 at Youngstown State University.

The YSU Annual Tax Update is sponsored by the Williamson College of Business Administration. The seminar begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m. It will be held in Williamson Hall with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Mark J. Patrick, a certified public accountant and principle with Packer Thomas, will be the keynote speaker. Patrick has developed expertise in corporate and partnership tax issues, business valuations and litigation support.

Topics to be covered include tax law changes, evaluation of court decisions, IRS notices, revenue rulings, and revenue procedures and their impact on tax planning and compliance; and the review of IRS audit issues and pending legislation. The seminar provides eight hours of CPE [certified professional education] credit approved by the Accountancy Board of Ohio and Pennsylvania.

In announcing the Nov. 17 event, the Williamson College of Business Administration said it will be adding additional seminars and courses in 2017 “as a part of a strategic initiative to bring high quality, in-demand professional development and continuing education programming to the region. “

Parking is available for the tax update in the M30 parking deck on Wick Avenue using the Walnut Street entrance. To register and obtain the program agenda, go to www.ysu.edu/wcba. For additional information, call 330 941 3064.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.