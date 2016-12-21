Winner Aviation Names Rohrbach Maintenance Sales Manager

4 0 11 0

VIENNA, Ohio – Winner Aviation today announced that Larry Rohrbach has joined the company as its maintenance sales manager.

Among his responsibilities are overseeing sales growth, business development and customer support.

Rohrbach has more than 30 years experience in the aviation field, most recently as the regional service sales manager for Textron Aviation, headquartered in Wichita, Kans. He also served as corporate director of maintenance, general manager of fixed base operations, lead supervisor and aircraft maintenance technician.

“We’re enthusiastic to have Larry as part of our growing team,” said the president of Winner Aviation, Neil Gallagher, in a release. “Larry’s strong industry experience and a wealth of knowledge will be invaluable to help us better serve our customers.”

Winner Aviation provides all aircraft storage and movement services at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport. The company operates a maintenance, repair and overhaul center at the airport, offering the ability to service jet engines, turbines and pistons, perform avionics and engine repair, and a full-service parts department. Winner also offers pilot and charter services.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.