YSU Financial Economics Master’s Among the ‘Most Affordable’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – AffordableColleges.com has ranked Youngstown State University’s master’s program in financial economics as the fourth-most affordable online master’s degrees in the country.

Rankings were determined by factoring in 11 data points, including tuition, the amount of financial aid students receive, enrollment rate, admission rate, graduation rate, student-teacher ratio and the percentage of students taking at least one online course.

YSU’s master of arts in financial economics online program is one of only two that allow students to earn a degree specializing in that field.

The program was previously recognized by The Financial Times as one of the best master’s degree programs.

