YSU Inks Pacts With Asian Universities

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Youngstown State University signed partnership agreements with nearly a dozen Asian universities this fall as part of an ongoing effort to expand international education initiatives.

Representatives from YSU visited China, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan over the course of four weeks earlier this fall, meeting with officials from 23 universities to discuss future academic collaborations, including student study abroad and faculty exchange agreements.

“It was a busy and successful trip,” said Nathan Myers, YSU associate provost for international and global initiatives. “We continue to make progress in developing relationships throughout Asia that we hope will result in more students from that region coming to YSU and also will provide opportunities for our students and faculty to study and teach abroad.”

The trip to China was the second for YSU representatives in the past 12 months. The trip last November resulted in signed partnerships with five universities in China. This initiative, expanded to also include South Korea, Japan and Taiwan, resulted in agreements with the following institutions:

China

Beijing University of Chemical Technology

Chengdu Technological University

China University of Petroleum – Beijing

China University of Communications, Nanjing

Jilin Jianzhu University

Taiwan

Hungkuang University

Lunghwa University

National Chiayi University

National Pingtung University

Pingtung University of Science and Technology

Providence University

In addition, the YSU delegation is in the process of developing and negotiating agreements and partnerships with five universities in South Korea and one in Japan.

Among those on the trips were Myers; Provost Martin Abraham; Betty Jo Licata, dean of the Williamson College of Business Administration; Hae-Jong Lee, associate professor in the Dana School of Music; and Qi Jiang, professor of sociology, anthropology and gerontology.

The Asian initiative is part of a larger effort by YSU to expand its international footprint. The effort includes the creation of the new associate provost position, filled by Myers in March, and the restructuring of the YSU Center for International Studies and Programs. YSU currently has 388 international students from 62 countries.

