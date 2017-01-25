YSU-OEA Opens Applications for Scholarship

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Youngstown State University chapter of the Ohio Education Association is accepting applications for its Union Heritage Scholarship. The deadline to apply is March 1.

The application is open to current sophomores, juniors, seniors and graduate students at YSU. Applicants must be either a current or former member of a labor union for two or more years or have a family member who is or was a union member for five or more years.

GPA requirements must also be met: 2.75 or higher with 31 semester hours completed for sophomores, 3.0 or higher with 62 semester hours for juniors, 3.25 or higher with 93 semester hours for seniors and 3.5 or higher for graduate students.

“People who have direct ties to the labor movement have a unique understanding of the vital role unions play in in our community, state and nation,” said YSU-OEA President Annette Burden in a release. “We created the scholarship to ensure that students who appreciate the benefits of union membership have the opportunity to add their perspective to classroom discussions during their years at YSU.”

YSU-OEA represents nearly 380 full-service faculty at the university. The scholarship is need-based, so students must have a completed and submitted Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or Fafsa, to YSU’s financial aid office to be considered.

For more information, contact Burden at 330 647 4435. Applications can be found here.

