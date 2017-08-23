YSU Reports First-Day Enrollment of 12,638

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Youngstown State University today reported that its freshman class of 2,301 students is up nearly 5% from last year and is the fourth largest in the last 26 years.

The freshman class also sets all-time highs for average ACT standardized test scores and high school grade point average, the university said.

“Increasing the size and the quality of our freshmen classes have been priorities for us,” YSU President Jim Tressel said in a statement. “Our on-campus housing is full, our Honors College is bigger than ever and our international enrollment is at historic highs. We look forward to a successful year.”

Overall headcount enrollment is 12,638 on today’s first day of classes, down about 1%, according to unofficial student counts. Official student counts are recorded on the 15th day of the semester. Stilld, for the second consecutive year, full-time equivalent enrollment is up slightly. FTE is a calculation that shows how many students would be attending if all were enrolled full time.

Other enrollment highlights reported by YSU:

All university residence halls, as well at the YSU Courtyard Apartments, are at capacity with nearly 1,300 students. In addition, the new privately-owned and operated University Edge apartments on Rayen Avenue are filled.

Freshmen average ACT scores of 21.76 is a new high. The score surpasses last year’s 21.75, 21.19 in 2015 and the 21.09 in 2014.

Freshmen high school grade point average of 3.3 is also a new high. The average is above last year’s 3.24, 3.14 in 2015, 3.12 in 2014 and 2.97 in 2013.

309 freshmen in the Honors College, up from 245 last year, 175 in 2015 and 96 in 2014.

Freshmen from 30 states, 438 high schools and 49 Ohio counties.

456 international students enrolled, the largest number in YSU history.

The number of students transferring to YSU from other institutions is also up.

Pictured above: The new freshman class at YSU forms a “Y” in the center of Stambaugh Stadium on campus during Ignite orientation this week.

