YSU Asks High School Students to ‘Believe in Ohio’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Youngstown State University will host the Believe in Ohio Commercialization and Entrepreneurship STEM Forum Nov. 1, in Kilcawley Center .

The event, open to high school and middle school students, is sponsored by YSU’s College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and Williamson College of Business Administration. It begins at 9:30 a.m. and concludes at 1 p.m.

“Attending students will participate in an extraordinary program that will inspire them to think outside the box, and provide an opportunity to interact with entrepreneurial STEM researchers and practitioners who will discuss how their ideas and visions can shape the future,” said Mike Woytek, Believe in Ohio co- director. “Students working in teams will then pitch their innovative new product and problem solving solutions to their peers.”

Believe in Ohio is a program of the Ohio Academy of Science and Entrepreneurial Engagement Ohio. The program teaches students about linkage between STEM and entrepreneurship, which traditionally have been viewed as separate disciplines.

YSU is one of 12 Ohio colleges and universities hosting this program.

Speakers include: Wim Stellant, STEM College dean; Eric McDonald, YSU Friedman Chair in Engineering; Bonita Sharif, YSU assistant professor of computer science; and Michael Garvey, president of M-7 Technologies USA.

To register for the YSU event, visit http://www.believeinohio.org/forum-signup or contact Emilie Eberth at egeberth@ysu.edu or 330-941-2884.

For more information about Believe in Ohio, go to BelieveinOhio.org or call 614 914 5095.

